Turkmenistan and Qatar build bridges - gas initiatives, investment growth, and new routes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11. The meeting between the foreign ministers of Turkmenistan and Qatar, two of the world's largest natural gas players, took place on the sidelines of the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3) in the Awaza National Tourist Zone. This was more than a mere protocol detail - it signaled a potential rapprochement in the energy and investment sectors, especially in the context of the issues and opportunities discussed at the conference.

At first glance, Turkmenistan and Qatar appear to be competitors, but their export strategies have historically differed. Qatar has focused on the liquefied natural gas (LNG) market, becoming a global leader over the past decades. According to the International Gas Union (IGU), Qatar's LNG exports in 2024 were 77.23 million tons, securing 18.8 percent of the global liquefied gas market. This gives Qatar flexibility in worldwide deliveries.

Turkmenistan, on the other hand, has traditionally focused on pipeline gas. The country holds the fourth largest natural gas reserves in the world. Its largest export route is the Turkmenistan-China gas pipeline, which supplied over 30 billion cubic meters of gas in 2024. However, reliance on existing routes and a lack of direct access to the sea are significant limitations, which make cooperation with Qatar particularly promising in the context of this conference.

Relations between Turkmenistan and Qatar are not new, but their dynamics have been subject to change. In 2011, Qatar was a participant in the Ashgabat Agreement - an international transport corridor between Central Asia and the Persian Gulf. However, Qatar withdrew from the agreement in 2013, which temporarily slowed the development of joint infrastructure projects. Despite this, both countries signed a number of cooperation agreements in energy, trade, and investment in the 2010s, including the creation of a joint intergovernmental energy commission. These early steps laid the foundation for resuming dialogue at a higher level.

In March 2023, the President of Turkmenistan made a state visit to Qatar, where they discussed expanding economic partnership, developing the oil and gas sector, and implementing major international projects. These meetings demonstrated a mutual interest in deepening ties, which are now gaining new momentum after the Awaza conference.

Qatar is actively diversifying its economy and investing in various sectors globally. Its sovereign wealth fund, the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), manages assets worth over $450 billion. Qatar’s investments in Central Asia have been limited so far, but this could change. Turkmenistan, with its rich natural resources and strategic location, could become an attractive target for Qatari capital. The two main areas where Qatar could direct its investment potential are gas infrastructure and logistics.

Investments in modernizing Turkmenistan’s gas industry and building new routes, such as the TAPI gas pipeline project, could be very promising. It is estimated that TAPI’s capacity will be 33 billion cubic meters of gas per year, which opens up huge opportunities for supplies to South Asia.

Qatar is also interested in expanding its logistics corridors. As a key link on the Great Silk Road, Turkmenistan can offer projects related to the development of Caspian Sea port infrastructure and railway routes, which would strengthen the region's transport network. These topics - infrastructure and logistics - were central to the LLDC3 conference.

Cooperation with Qatar opens up new opportunities for Turkmenistan in regional geopolitics. A strategic partner from the Middle East can help Ashgabat expand its presence in the markets of South and Southeast Asia. This move would not only strengthen Turkmenistan's economic position but also enhance its role in the international energy system. Deepening ties with Qatar can be seen as part of a broader strategy to diversify its foreign and economic relations, which will allow Turkmenistan to play a more active role in shaping the new architecture of global trade and energy.