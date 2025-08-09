Azerbaijani and Turkish Foreign Ministers hold key phone talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. On August 8, a telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, Hakan Fidan, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani MFA.

Meanwhile, it was noted that the Turkish Foreign Minister congratulated our country on the historic successes achieved during the meeting between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington.

"The ministers emphasized that the agreements reached, the joint statement signed by the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the US president as a witness, are of great importance for ensuring peace and stability in the region. It was noted that the initialing of the peace agreement, as well as the joint call for the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Process and related structures, is an important contribution to peace. The ministers expressed their hope that the OSCE would soon decide to dissolve these structures.

The telephone conversation also covered issues related to Azerbaijani-Turkish alliance relations and cooperation within regional and international organizations," the information notes.