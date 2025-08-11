Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

Economy Materials 11 August 2025 15:21 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

Follow Trend on

Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11.​ The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan experienced a decrement of 69.6 manat ($40.9), which represents a contraction of 1.1 percent, as observed at the conclusion of last week, Trend reports.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold grew by 102.17 manat, or $60.1 (1.8 percent), compared to the previous week's figure, totaling 5,737 manat ($3,370).

Gold ounce value change

July 28

5,678 ($3,340)

August 4

5,710 ($3,360)

July 29

5,638 ($3,320)

August 5

5,730 ($3,370)

July 30

5,654 ($3,330)

August 6

5,732 ($3,330)

July 31

5,607 ($3,300)

August 7

5,742 ($3,380)

August 1

5,598 ($3,290)

August 8

5,771 ($3,390)

Average weekly rate

5,635 manat ($3,310)

Average weekly rate

5,737 manat ($3,370)

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan went up by 1.95 manat, or $1.15 (3.1 percent), last week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 64.12 manat ($37.7), which is 0.1 percent, or 0.09 manat ($0.05), less than the previous week's figure.

Silver ounce value change

July 28

64.9 ($38)

August 4

63 ($37)

July 29

64.79 ($38.11)

August 5

63.56 ($37.39)

July 30

64.89 ($38.17)

August 6

64.2 ($37.7)

July 31

63.3 ($37)

August 7

64.69 ($38)

August 1

62.19 ($36.58)

August 8

65 ($38)

Average weekly rate

64 manat ($37.6)

Average weekly rate

64.12 manat ($37.7)

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan elevated by 42 manat ($24.7) last week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum went down by 73.57 manat, or $43.28 (3.2 percent), to 2,251 manat ($1,320) compared to the previous week's figure.

Platinum ounce value change

July 28

2,413 ($1,420)

August 4

2,227 ($1,310)

July 29

2,384 ($1,400)

August 5

2,253 ($1,330)

July 30

2,361 ($1,390)

August 6

2,242 ($1,320)

July 31

2,269 ($1,330)

August 7

2,266 ($1,333)

August 1

2,198 ($1,300)

August 8

2,269 ($1,334)

Average weekly rate

2,325 manat ($1,370)

Average weekly rate

2,251 manat ($1,320)

During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan dropped by 82.57 manat ($48.57), or four percent. The weighted average price of an ounce of palladium declined by 105 manat ($61.7), or five percent, compared to the previous week, to 1,999 manat ($1,180).

Palladium ounce value change

July 28

2,143 ($1,260)

August 4

2,043 ($1,200)

July 29

2,087 ($1,230)

August 5

2,050 ($1,210)

July 30

2,146 ($1,260)

August 6

1,987 ($1,170)

July 31

2,107 ($1,240)

August 7

1,956 ($1,150)

August 1

2,039 ($1,200)

August 8

1,960 ($1,150)

Average weekly rate

2,104 manat ($1,240)

Average weekly rate

1,999 manat ($1,180)

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more