Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11.​ The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan experienced a decrement of 69.6 manat ($40.9), which represents a contraction of 1.1 percent, as observed at the conclusion of last week, ​Trend reports.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold grew by 102.17 manat, or $60.1 (1.8 percent), compared to the previous week's figure, totaling 5,737 manat ($3,370).

Gold ounce value change July 28 5,678 ($3,340) August 4 5,710 ($3,360) July 29 5,638 ($3,320) August 5 5,730 ($3,370) July 30 5,654 ($3,330) August 6 5,732 ($3,330) July 31 5,607 ($3,300) August 7 5,742 ($3,380) August 1 5,598 ($3,290) August 8 5,771 ($3,390) Average weekly rate 5,635 manat ($3,310) Average weekly rate 5,737 manat ($3,370)

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan went up by 1.95 manat, or $1.15 (3.1 percent), last week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 64.12 manat ($37.7), which is 0.1 percent, or 0.09 manat ($0.05), less than the previous week's figure.

Silver ounce value change July 28 64.9 ($38) August 4 63 ($37) July 29 64.79 ($38.11) August 5 63.56 ($37.39) July 30 64.89 ($38.17) August 6 64.2 ($37.7) July 31 63.3 ($37) August 7 64.69 ($38) August 1 62.19 ($36.58) August 8 65 ($38) Average weekly rate 64 manat ($37.6) Average weekly rate 64.12 manat ($37.7)

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan elevated by 42 manat ($24.7) last week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum went down by 73.57 manat, or $43.28 (3.2 percent), to 2,251 manat ($1,320) compared to the previous week's figure.

Platinum ounce value change July 28 2,413 ($1,420) August 4 2,227 ($1,310) July 29 2,384 ($1,400) August 5 2,253 ($1,330) July 30 2,361 ($1,390) August 6 2,242 ($1,320) July 31 2,269 ($1,330) August 7 2,266 ($1,333) August 1 2,198 ($1,300) August 8 2,269 ($1,334) Average weekly rate 2,325 manat ($1,370) Average weekly rate 2,251 manat ($1,320)

During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan dropped by 82.57 manat ($48.57), or four percent. The weighted average price of an ounce of palladium declined by 105 manat ($61.7), or five percent, compared to the previous week, to 1,999 manat ($1,180).

Palladium ounce value change July 28 2,143 ($1,260) August 4 2,043 ($1,200) July 29 2,087 ($1,230) August 5 2,050 ($1,210) July 30 2,146 ($1,260) August 6 1,987 ($1,170) July 31 2,107 ($1,240) August 7 1,956 ($1,150) August 1 2,039 ($1,200) August 8 1,960 ($1,150) Average weekly rate 2,104 manat ($1,240) Average weekly rate 1,999 manat ($1,180)

