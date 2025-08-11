Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan experienced a decrement of 69.6 manat ($40.9), which represents a contraction of 1.1 percent, as observed at the conclusion of last week, Trend reports.
The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold grew by 102.17 manat, or $60.1 (1.8 percent), compared to the previous week's figure, totaling 5,737 manat ($3,370).
|
Gold ounce value change
|
July 28
|
5,678 ($3,340)
|
August 4
|
5,710 ($3,360)
|
July 29
|
5,638 ($3,320)
|
August 5
|
5,730 ($3,370)
|
July 30
|
5,654 ($3,330)
|
August 6
|
5,732 ($3,330)
|
July 31
|
5,607 ($3,300)
|
August 7
|
5,742 ($3,380)
|
August 1
|
5,598 ($3,290)
|
August 8
|
5,771 ($3,390)
|
Average weekly rate
|
5,635 manat ($3,310)
|
Average weekly rate
|
5,737 manat ($3,370)
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan went up by 1.95 manat, or $1.15 (3.1 percent), last week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 64.12 manat ($37.7), which is 0.1 percent, or 0.09 manat ($0.05), less than the previous week's figure.
|
Silver ounce value change
|
July 28
|
64.9 ($38)
|
August 4
|
63 ($37)
|
July 29
|
64.79 ($38.11)
|
August 5
|
63.56 ($37.39)
|
July 30
|
64.89 ($38.17)
|
August 6
|
64.2 ($37.7)
|
July 31
|
63.3 ($37)
|
August 7
|
64.69 ($38)
|
August 1
|
62.19 ($36.58)
|
August 8
|
65 ($38)
|
Average weekly rate
|
64 manat ($37.6)
|
Average weekly rate
|
64.12 manat ($37.7)
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan elevated by 42 manat ($24.7) last week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum went down by 73.57 manat, or $43.28 (3.2 percent), to 2,251 manat ($1,320) compared to the previous week's figure.
|
Platinum ounce value change
|
July 28
|
2,413 ($1,420)
|
August 4
|
2,227 ($1,310)
|
July 29
|
2,384 ($1,400)
|
August 5
|
2,253 ($1,330)
|
July 30
|
2,361 ($1,390)
|
August 6
|
2,242 ($1,320)
|
July 31
|
2,269 ($1,330)
|
August 7
|
2,266 ($1,333)
|
August 1
|
2,198 ($1,300)
|
August 8
|
2,269 ($1,334)
|
Average weekly rate
|
2,325 manat ($1,370)
|
Average weekly rate
|
2,251 manat ($1,320)
During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan dropped by 82.57 manat ($48.57), or four percent. The weighted average price of an ounce of palladium declined by 105 manat ($61.7), or five percent, compared to the previous week, to 1,999 manat ($1,180).
|
Palladium ounce value change
|
July 28
|
2,143 ($1,260)
|
August 4
|
2,043 ($1,200)
|
July 29
|
2,087 ($1,230)
|
August 5
|
2,050 ($1,210)
|
July 30
|
2,146 ($1,260)
|
August 6
|
1,987 ($1,170)
|
July 31
|
2,107 ($1,240)
|
August 7
|
1,956 ($1,150)
|
August 1
|
2,039 ($1,200)
|
August 8
|
1,960 ($1,150)
|
Average weekly rate
|
2,104 manat ($1,240)
|
Average weekly rate
|
1,999 manat ($1,180)
