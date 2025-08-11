Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11. The official rate of manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has remained unchanged over the past week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate of one US dollar for the week amounted to 1.7 manat.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar July 28 1.7 August 4 1.7 July 29 1.7 August 5 1.7 July 30 1.7 August 6 1.7 July 31 1.7 August 7 1.7 August 1 1.7 August 8 1.7 Average price per week 1.7 Average price per week 1.7

Over the past week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0144 manat. The weighted average exchange rate grew by 0.01036 manat, amounting to 1.97338 manat per one euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro July 28 1.9969 August 4 1.9675 July 29 1.9697 August 5 1.9648 July 30 1.9636 August 6 1.9683 July 31 1.9440 August 7 1.9844 August 1 1.9409 August 8 1.9819 Average price per week 1.96302 Average price per week 1.97338

Over the past week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles increased by 0.0127 manat. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.03966 manat, amounting to 1.70686 manat per 100 rubles.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble July 28 2.1375 August 4 2.1326 July 29 2.0800 August 5 2.1314 July 30 2.0923 August 6 2.1256 July 31 2.0968 August 7 2.1250 August 1 2.1107 August 8 2.1453 Average price per week 2.10346 Average price per week 1.70686

Last week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira remained unchanged, amounting to 0.0418 manat per one lira. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.00008 manat, amounting to 0.0418 manat per one lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat to the Turkish lira July 28 0.0419 August 4 0.0418 July 29 0.0419 August 5 0.0418 July 30 0.0419 August 6 0.0418 July 31 0.0419 August 7 0.0418 August 1 0.0418 August 8 0.0418 Average price per week 0.04188 Average price per week 0.04188

