Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Economy Materials 11 August 2025 14:04 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11. The official rate of manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has remained unchanged over the past week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate of one US dollar for the week amounted to 1.7 manat.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar

July 28

1.7

August 4

1.7

July 29

1.7

August 5

1.7

July 30

1.7

August 6

1.7

July 31

1.7

August 7

1.7

August 1

1.7

August 8

1.7

Average price per week

1.7

Average price per week

1.7

Over the past week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0144 manat. The weighted average exchange rate grew by 0.01036 manat, amounting to 1.97338 manat per one euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro

July 28

1.9969

August 4

1.9675

July 29

1.9697

August 5

1.9648

July 30

1.9636

August 6

1.9683

July 31

1.9440

August 7

1.9844

August 1

1.9409

August 8

1.9819

Average price per week

1.96302

Average price per week

1.97338

Over the past week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles increased by 0.0127 manat. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.03966 manat, amounting to 1.70686 manat per 100 rubles.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble

July 28

2.1375

August 4

2.1326

July 29

2.0800

August 5

2.1314

July 30

2.0923

August 6

2.1256

July 31

2.0968

August 7

2.1250

August 1

2.1107

August 8

2.1453

Average price per week

2.10346

Average price per week

1.70686

Last week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira remained unchanged, amounting to 0.0418 manat per one lira. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.00008 manat, amounting to 0.0418 manat per one lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat to the Turkish lira

July 28

0.0419

August 4

0.0418

July 29

0.0419

August 5

0.0418

July 30

0.0419

August 6

0.0418

July 31

0.0419

August 7

0.0418

August 1

0.0418

August 8

0.0418

Average price per week

0.04188

Average price per week

0.04188

