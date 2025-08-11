Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11. The official rate of manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has remained unchanged over the past week, Trend reports.
The weighted average rate of one US dollar for the week amounted to 1.7 manat.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar
|
July 28
|
1.7
|
August 4
|
1.7
|
July 29
|
1.7
|
August 5
|
1.7
|
July 30
|
1.7
|
August 6
|
1.7
|
July 31
|
1.7
|
August 7
|
1.7
|
August 1
|
1.7
|
August 8
|
1.7
|
Average price per week
|
1.7
|
Average price per week
|
1.7
Over the past week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0144 manat. The weighted average exchange rate grew by 0.01036 manat, amounting to 1.97338 manat per one euro.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro
|
July 28
|
1.9969
|
August 4
|
1.9675
|
July 29
|
1.9697
|
August 5
|
1.9648
|
July 30
|
1.9636
|
August 6
|
1.9683
|
July 31
|
1.9440
|
August 7
|
1.9844
|
August 1
|
1.9409
|
August 8
|
1.9819
|
Average price per week
|
1.96302
|
Average price per week
|
1.97338
Over the past week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles increased by 0.0127 manat. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.03966 manat, amounting to 1.70686 manat per 100 rubles.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble
|
July 28
|
2.1375
|
August 4
|
2.1326
|
July 29
|
2.0800
|
August 5
|
2.1314
|
July 30
|
2.0923
|
August 6
|
2.1256
|
July 31
|
2.0968
|
August 7
|
2.1250
|
August 1
|
2.1107
|
August 8
|
2.1453
|
Average price per week
|
2.10346
|
Average price per week
|
1.70686
Last week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira remained unchanged, amounting to 0.0418 manat per one lira. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.00008 manat, amounting to 0.0418 manat per one lira.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat to the Turkish lira
|
July 28
|
0.0419
|
August 4
|
0.0418
|
July 29
|
0.0419
|
August 5
|
0.0418
|
July 30
|
0.0419
|
August 6
|
0.0418
|
July 31
|
0.0419
|
August 7
|
0.0418
|
August 1
|
0.0418
|
August 8
|
0.0418
|
Average price per week
|
0.04188
|
Average price per week
|
0.04188
