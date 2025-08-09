Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
President Tokayev highlights Astana's role in peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia

Gulnara Rahimova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, believes that Astana contributed to the deals between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the Press Secretary of the President, Ruslan Zheldibay, wrote on his social media, Trend reports.

“President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev notes that Kazakhstan also contributed to the achievement of such important agreements between Azerbaijan and Armenia within the limits of its capabilities. In particular, it offered Almaty as a venue for negotiations at the level of foreign ministers on the main parameters of the peace agreement,” Zheldibay wrote on his social media.

