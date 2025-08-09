President Tokayev highlights Astana's role in peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, believes that Astana contributed to the deals between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the Press Secretary of the President, Ruslan Zheldibay, wrote on his social media, Trend reports.

“President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev notes that Kazakhstan also contributed to the achievement of such important agreements between Azerbaijan and Armenia within the limits of its capabilities. In particular, it offered Almaty as a venue for negotiations at the level of foreign ministers on the main parameters of the peace agreement,” Zheldibay wrote on his social media.