Pakistan Backs Kazakhstan’s push to strengthen rail and multimodal transport links

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 11. The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan, Yerzhan Kistafin, held a meeting with Pakistan’s Federal Minister of Railways, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

During the meeting, Hanif Abbasi expressed interest in strengthening cooperation with Kazakhstan in the transport and logistics sector and diversifying the existing routes, including through the use of multimodal formats.

In turn, Kistafin informed about ongoing efforts to enhance cooperation between Kazakhstan and Pakistan, including planned events in the second half of 2025.

The Kazakh ambassador paid special attention to the transport and logistics component, expressing Kazakhstan’s intention to activate and diversify international transport corridors connecting Kazakhstan and Pakistan.

Special emphasis was placed on railway projects, the implementation of which will significantly boost both bilateral and regional trade.

In response to the invitation to visit Kazakhstan to participate in the international exhibition "TransLogistica Kazakhstan 2025" and the transport forum "New Silk Way" in Almaty, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi expressed gratitude and accepted.

Regarding trade between Kazakhstan and Pakistan, there was a slight increase in 2024, 0.9 percent, reaching $53.7 million. At the same time, exports grew 4.1 times in volume, 144.600 tons, and doubled in monetary terms $11.8 million. From January through March 2025, trade between Kazakhstan and Pakistan slightly decreased by 3.7 percent, down to $19.4 million.