Uzbekistan, Slovakian Rokosan explore new options for eco-friendly agricultural dev't

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 9. Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan, Akram Aliev, met with Yaroslav Kotsak, Commercial Director of Rokosan, to discuss advancing sustainable agricultural technologies, Trend reports.

In the course of the meeting, the parties highlighted Rokosan’s successful efforts in advancing environmentally sustainable agricultural technologies in Uzbekistan, with particular emphasis on the production of high-efficiency organic fertilizers.

The sides expressed strong appreciation for the rapid progress of ongoing projects and initiatives, noting their significant economic benefits and social impact. As a result of the discussions, the parties agreed to deepen their cooperation, explore new promising avenues, and maintain continuous dialogue to ensure the achievement of concrete, targeted outcomes.

Rokosan is a leading provider of premium-quality organic fertilizers dedicated to promoting sustainable agriculture and environmental responsibility. Founded in 1999, the company has steadily expanded its presence, becoming a trusted partner for farmers and agricultural professionals in Slovakia and around the world.