Iran pulls curtain over product trade via its Kurdistan Province customs
From March 21 through July 22, 2025, Iran’s Kurdistan customs handled 1.67 million tons of goods worth $2.1 billion, up 4% year-on-year. Exports were 406,000 tons worth $171 million, and imports 40,000 tons worth $208 million. Transit goods reached 835,000 tons worth $595 million.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy