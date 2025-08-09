Kazakhstan, China to expand border trade via Khorgos logistics and industrial co-op
Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan and China discussed key joint investments in logistics, industry, and agricultural processing to enhance regional trade, boost economic development, and create jobs in the Zhetysu region.
