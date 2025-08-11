Iran releases currency exchange rates for August 11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of August 11, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 46 currencies went up compared to August 10.

The official rate for $1 is 580,212 rials, while one euro is valued at 675,631 rials. On August 10, the euro was priced at 668,600 rials.

Currency Rial on August 11 Rial on August 10 1 US dollar USD 580,212 575,084 1 British pound GBP 780,290 773,099 1 Swiss franc CHF 717,141 710,575 1 Swedish króna SEK 60,571 60,058 1 Norwegian krone NOK 56,425 55,964 1 Danish krone DKK 90,497 89,710 1 Indian rupee INR 6,627 6,562 1 UAE Dirham AED 157,988 156,592 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,896,899 1,882,168 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 205,306 203,128 100 Japanese yen JPY 392,754 389,505 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 73,914 73,259 1 Omani rial OMR 1,507,536 1,493,590 1 Canadian dollar CAD 421,756 418,015 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 345,784 342,686 1 South African rand ZAR 32,673 32,414 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,268 14,121 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,260 7,193 1 Qatari riyal QAR 159,399 157,990 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 44,294 43,888 1 Syrian pound SYP 45 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 378,665 375,123 1 Saudi riyal SAR 154,723 153,356 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,543,117 1,529,479 1 Singapore dollar SGD 451,419 447,624 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 477,821 473,296 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,294 19,111 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 276 272 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 414,003 409,917 1 Libyan dinar LYD 106,967 106,021 1 Chinese yuan CNY 80,766 80,053 100 Thai baht THB 1,796,222 1,779,428 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 136,812 135,654 1,000 South Korean won KRW 417,747 413,757 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 818,353 811,120 1 euro EUR 675,631 668,600 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 107,356 106,162 1 Georgian lari GEL 215,180 213,278 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,616 35,297 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,486 8,426 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 176,056 174,469 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 341,301 338,285 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,020,207 1,011,487 1 Tajik somoni TJS 61,910 61,506 1 Turkmen manat TMT 165,522 163,996 Venezuelan bolívar VES 4,439 4,425

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 838,389 rials and $1 costs 719,983 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 813,970 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 699,013 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 918,000–921,000 rials, while one euro is worth 1.04–1.07 million rials.