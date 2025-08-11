Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Economy Materials 11 August 2025 09:28 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for August 11

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of August 11, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 46 currencies went up compared to August 10.

The official rate for $1 is 580,212 rials, while one euro is valued at 675,631 rials. On August 10, the euro was priced at 668,600 rials.

Currency

Rial on August 11

Rial on August 10

1 US dollar

USD

580,212

575,084

1 British pound

GBP

780,290

773,099

1 Swiss franc

CHF

717,141

710,575

1 Swedish króna

SEK

60,571

60,058

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

56,425

55,964

1 Danish krone

DKK

90,497

89,710

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,627

6,562

1 UAE Dirham

AED

157,988

156,592

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,896,899

1,882,168

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

205,306

203,128

100 Japanese yen

JPY

392,754

389,505

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

73,914

73,259

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,507,536

1,493,590

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

421,756

418,015

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

345,784

342,686

1 South African rand

ZAR

32,673

32,414

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,268

14,121

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,260

7,193

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

159,399

157,990

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

44,294

43,888

1 Syrian pound

SYP

45

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

378,665

375,123

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

154,723

153,356

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,543,117

1,529,479

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

451,419

447,624

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

477,821

473,296

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,294

19,111

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

276

272

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

414,003

409,917

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

106,967

106,021

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

80,766

80,053

100 Thai baht

THB

1,796,222

1,779,428

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

136,812

135,654

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

417,747

413,757

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

818,353

811,120

1 euro

EUR

675,631

668,600

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

107,356

106,162

1 Georgian lari

GEL

215,180

213,278

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,616

35,297

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,486

8,426

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

176,056

174,469

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

341,301

338,285

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,020,207

1,011,487

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

61,910

61,506

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

165,522

163,996

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

4,439

4,425

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 838,389 rials and $1 costs 719,983 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 813,970 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 699,013 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 918,000–921,000 rials, while one euro is worth 1.04–1.07 million rials.

