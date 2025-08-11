Azerbaijan awards Vladimir Fekete "Dostlug" Order - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11. Vladimir Fekete was awarded the "Dostlug" Order, Trend reports.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, Fekete was awarded the "Dostlug" Order for his services in strengthening friendly and cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and the Holy See.

Bishop Vladimír Fekete is a Slovak-born Roman Catholic prelate who served as the Apostolic Prefect of the Apostolic Prefecture of Azerbaijan (from 5 November 2009 until 4 August 2011).