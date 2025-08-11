Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijan awards Vladimir Fekete "Dostlug" Order - decree

Politics Materials 11 August 2025 13:41 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan awards Vladimir Fekete "Dostlug" Order - decree

Follow Trend on

Farid Zohrabov
Farid Zohrabov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11. Vladimir Fekete was awarded the "Dostlug" Order, Trend reports.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, Fekete was awarded the "Dostlug" Order for his services in strengthening friendly and cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and the Holy See.

Bishop Vladimír Fekete is a Slovak-born Roman Catholic prelate who served as the Apostolic Prefect of the Apostolic Prefecture of Azerbaijan (from 5 November 2009 until 4 August 2011).

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more