Slovenia advances Roma inclusion with EU-funded cultural initiatives

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11. The Ministry of Cohesion and Regional Development of Slovenia has approved European funds for the public call “Connected through Culture”, Trend reports.

The public call is divided into two parts: (1) projects and (2) project office. The first part will co-finance projects in the field of culture, i.e., the cultural and creative sector, aimed at strengthening the competencies of Roma organizations through employment and training, as well as boosting the self-confidence and social inclusion of Roma community members into the broader social environment. The second part will support the operation of the project office, which will provide a supportive environment and technical assistance to the selected cultural projects.

In addition to ensuring a proper support framework for the implementation of cultural projects, the public call will encourage individuals from Roma cultural organizations to actively participate in the creation and execution of cultural events/programs.

The public call “Connected through Culture” is implemented within the framework of the European Cohesion Policy Program for 2021–2027 in Slovenia, under the priority areas of Long-Term Care and Health and Social Inclusion. It pursues the specific objective of promoting active inclusion to foster equal opportunities, non-discrimination, active participation, and increased employability, especially for disadvantaged groups (ESF+).

The public call, valued at half a million euros, will be mostly funded by the European Social Fund Plus, contributing 402,500 euros.

The public call, which contributes to achieving the objectives of the European Cohesion Policy Program 2021–2027 in Slovenia, will be published by the Ministry of Culture in the Official Gazette of the Republic of Slovenia, expected on Thursday, August 14, 2025.