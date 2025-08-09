Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Armenia and Azerbaijan made history in Washington - Nathalie Goulet

Politics Materials 9 August 2025 10:24 (UTC +04:00)
Armenia and Azerbaijan made history in Washington - Nathalie Goulet

Laman Zeynalova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. President Ilham Aliyev and PM of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan wrote a historic page in Washington under the umbrella of President Trump, French Senator, member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, Nathalie Goulet told Trend.

''So happy with the historic page written by President Ilham Alyev, PM Pashinyan, under the Umbrella of President Trump. France would have been able to play an instrumental role in the peace process if 99,99 percent of the politicians hadn’t followed blindly the Armenian lobby,'' she said.

According to Goulet, France took a dramatically disbalanced position and is now out of the picture.

'' I hope France will soon restore the good relations with Azerbaijan. I am proud to have been constantly on the right side of history,'' she emphasized.

Latest

