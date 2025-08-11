AzerGold CJSC announces a new Scholarship Programme

AzerGold CJSC is pleased to announce the next round of its Scholarship Programme for university students specializing in mining-related fields.

The scholarship is aimed at ensuring the Company’s strategic projects in a required period of time and with appropriate qualified personnel, and will be awarded through a competition among students in Azerbaijan. The programme is eligible for Azerbaijani citizens enrolled in the final year of bachelor's or master’s degree programmes in Mining Engineering, Geology, Ecology, or Metallurgical Engineering for the 2025–2026 academic year.

The selection process consists of two stages: a written test and an interview. Based on the results of the written test, twenty candidates with the highest score will advance to the interview stage, and will be assessed according to predetermined evaluation criteria. At the end of the process, ten successful candidates will be selected for the Scholarship Programme. Each of them will receive a certificate of achievement and a monthly stipend of 200 AZN throughout the academic year.

The winner students will have the opportunity to participate in internship programmes at AzerGold CJSC, and even to be employed in relevant positions upon graduation.

To learn more about the Scholarship Programme, please visit the official website of AzerGold CJSC by clicking on Scholarship Programme in Career section. To apply for the scholarship, candidates must complete the application form provided in this section.

The competition officially opens on August 11, 2025, and the application deadline is August 30, 2025.