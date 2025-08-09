Minsk Group remains in past, Zangezur Corridor becoming reality

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9.​ We've been witnessing very significant events in recent days and, as Azerbaijanis, we feel a great sense of pride, Azerbaijani MP Zhala Aliyeva told Trend.

She noted that the meetings held in Washington, as well as the initialed documents, are an important manifestation of the purposeful and unwavering policy, strong will that President Ilham Aliyev has been pursuing for many years. Today, the world has once again seen the strong position of Azerbaijan, its unity and stability.

The MP stressed that holding such a meeting in a superpower like the US and reaching an agreement between the parties is a very important page in the history of Azerbaijan.

"This is not only a page in the history of Azerbaijan, but perhaps also the beginning of a new history, a new world within the changing world order. It may seem a little pretentious, but it is true. Today, Azerbaijan was able to demonstrate and prove that it has become a significant force. And this is not limited to just a demonstration - with our actions, decisions, and determination, we were able to confirm this policy to the whole world," she said.

The official stressed that this is a great success, a great victory, and an important result of the correct policy that Azerbaijan has been pursuing for many years.

"One of the significant moments is the initiative to abolish the OSCE Minsk Group, the initialing of the peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and the fact that today we are already on the threshold of signing this treaty. This is, in the truest sense of the word, a very important page in history. After this page, we'll witness successful development and significant progress not only for Azerbaijan and Armenia, but also for the entire South Caucasus, as well as for the entire world and world order," said Aliyeva.

In turn, MP Nagif Hamzayev told Trend that the joint declaration signed with the testimony of US President Donald Trump is assessed as an important step towards resolving the conflict that has lasted between the two neighboring countries for decades.

"One of the key parts of the declaration was the initialing of the Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia by the foreign ministers. This step will form the basis for the signing and ratification of the agreement in the future. In addition, the signing of a joint appeal on the abolition of the OSCE Minsk Group and related structures symbolizes the end of the activities of the institution, which for a long time played a mediating role in the settlement of the former conflict," he noted.

The MP said that the Trump Route of Prosperity and Peace (TRIPP) project will be implemented in Armenia and demonstrates the US interest in this region.

"The TRIPP project and the opening of other communication routes will create new opportunities for economic development in the region. This promises economic benefits for both Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the states of the region," he pointed out.

Hamzayev stressed that the end of the conflict will contribute to ensuring stability in the entire South Caucasus.