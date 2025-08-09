Kazakhstan elevates export potential with new aluminum plant in Turkestan
A new aluminum profile plant, CENTRAL ASIA ALUMINUM LLP, has opened in Badam village, Turkistan Region, Kazakhstan. The facility, launched with an investment of 4.4 billion tenge ($8.36 million), has a production capacity of 20,000 tons per year and will create around 200 jobs. Most of its products will be exported.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy