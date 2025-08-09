Kazakhstan elevates export potential with new aluminum plant in Turkestan

A new aluminum profile plant, CENTRAL ASIA ALUMINUM LLP, has opened in Badam village, Turkistan Region, Kazakhstan. The facility, launched with an investment of 4.4 billion tenge ($8.36 million), has a production capacity of 20,000 tons per year and will create around 200 jobs. Most of its products will be exported.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register