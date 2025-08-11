Iran voices strong dissatisfaction with IAEA amidst tense nuclear situation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11. Iran is dissatisfied with the activities of the International Atomic Energy Agency due to the current situation, the spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry, Esmail Baghaei, said at a press conference in Tehran on August 11, Trend reports.

According to him, there has never been a single attack on the nuclear facilities of a country that is a member of the International Atomic Energy Agency, and this attack was not condemned by the agency. However, this has happened concerning Iran.

Baghaei stated that today, an IAEA delegation will hold talks with representatives of the Iranian Foreign Ministry. The talks will be held at the technical level. The current situation is very complicated.

On July 2, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a bill suspending cooperation with the IAEA. According to the bill passed by the Iranian parliament, inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) are prohibited from entering the country to conduct inspections. The agency's inspectors may only be permitted to enter the country if Iran's Supreme National Security Council confirms that the country's peaceful nuclear activities and the safety of its nuclear facilities are guaranteed.

On June 22, the US launched military airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities. It is reported that the airstrikes destroyed the Iranian nuclear facilities.