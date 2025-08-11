Iran declares continued diplomatic talks with U.S. through middlemen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11. Negotiations between Iran and the US are continuing with mediation, the spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry, Esmail Baghaei, said at a press conference in Tehran on August 11, Trend reports.

According to him, these negotiations are being conducted by the Swiss embassy, which represents US interests in Iran, and countries that convey the positions of both sides to the opposing parties. However, no decision has yet been made on holding indirect negotiations between the two countries.

Baghaei noted that Iran does not confirm the information about indirect talks between Iran and the US mediated by Norway, which was reported in various media outlets.

On April 12, 19, and 26, and May 11 and 23, five rounds of indirect talks on Iran's nuclear program took place between Iran and the US. The indirect talks were organized through the mediation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Albusaidi, and were led by an Iranian delegation headed by Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and a US delegation headed by US Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Witkoff. The first, third, and fourth rounds of negotiations took place in the Omani capital Muscat, while the second and fifth rounds took place in the Italian capital Rome.

On June 22, the US launched military airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities. It was reported that the airstrikes destroyed Iran's nuclear facilities.