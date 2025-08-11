Bulgarian MFA labels Azerbaijan-Armenia deal as evidence of goodwill between sides

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11. Bulgaria welcomes the milestone agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, calling it a sign of goodwill and commitment by both sides to ending the long-standing conflict, the publication of Bulgaria's MFA on X said, Trend reports.

“It represents an important step towards ushering in a new era of peace and prosperity in the region. We will continue to stand with Azerbaijan and🇦🇿Armenia in support of their genuine efforts towards reaching a full-fledged normalisation of relations,” the publication reads.

On August 8, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of the United States Donald Trump, and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration on the meeting between the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia in Washington.

On the same day in Washington, as part of the meeting between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of the US Donald Trump, and Prime Nikol Pashinyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan initialled the draft “Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Inter-State Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia” and signed a joint statement by the foreign ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia to the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (on the closure of the OSCE Minsk Process, the personal representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on the conflict discussed by the Minsk Conference, and the High-Level Planning Group).