Logistics center for packaging and delivery under construction in southern Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 11. A logistics center is taking shape in the village of Makarenko in the Osh region of Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports via the Ministry of Agriculture.

The establishment will concentrate on the logistics and distribution of rice packaging solutions. The facility will encompass a spatial expanse of 900 square meters. The projected financial outlay is quantified at 17 million soms, equating to approximately $194,000. The financial resources for the initiative are being sourced from the developmental capital allocated by the Osh region and Uzgen district, in conjunction with allocations from the local administrative budgetary framework.



The ministry refrained from disseminating specifics regarding the construction schedule or the anticipated quantities and logistical endpoints for rice distributions.



Rice cultivation represents a pivotal agronomic endeavor within the Osh region, specifically in the Uzgen district, renowned for its production of the esteemed Uzgen rice variety — a fundamental component of Kyrgyz culinary practices and a significant commodity in export markets.

