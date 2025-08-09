Historic agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia opens new opportunities for sustainable development of region - Georgian MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia welcomes the historic agreement on peace and the establishment of interstate relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, reached between the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan under the mediation of the President of the United States of America Donald Trump, Trend reports.

It is noted that this landmark agreement is an important milestone in ensuring sustainable peace in the South Caucasus and creates a solid foundation for long-term stability and new opportunities for development in the region.

Georgia firmly supports measures to strengthen peace and enhance cooperation in the region, aimed at stability and prosperity of the South Caucasus.

"We welcome the exceptional contribution and efforts of the United States of America and President Donald Trump to ending the conflict that has lasted in the South Caucasus for decades. We express hope that this historic event will have a chain reaction effect in terms of peaceful resolution of conflicts in the Black Sea region and throughout the world," the statement said.