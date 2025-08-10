Iranian Mercantile Exchange sales surge
On August 2–7, IME sold 3.26 million tons of goods worth $921 million, up from 1.84 million tons and $598 million the week before. Industrial sales reached 1.03 million tons worth $364 million. Other sales included $161 million in petroleum, $151 million in exports, $238 million in auctions, and $8 million in the sub-market.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy