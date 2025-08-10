Iranian Mercantile Exchange sales surge

On August 2–7, IME sold 3.26 million tons of goods worth $921 million, up from 1.84 million tons and $598 million the week before. Industrial sales reached 1.03 million tons worth $364 million. Other sales included $161 million in petroleum, $151 million in exports, $238 million in auctions, and $8 million in the sub-market.

