Iran announces volume of wheat purchase nationwide

Iran purchased 7.44 million tons of wheat worth $2.68 billion from farmers under a guaranteed contract between April 5 and August 8. So far, $1.14 billion has been paid to farmers, with payments still ongoing. The highest volume came from Khuzestan Province with 1.44 million tons.

