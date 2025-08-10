President Ilham Aliyev and Zelenskyy condemn Russia's targeted airstrikes on SOCAR oil depot in Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 10. On August 10, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a phone call to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

During the conversation, both sides, in particular, condemned the deliberate airstrikes by Russia on an oil storage facility owned by Azerbaijan’s SOCAR in Ukraine, as well as other Azerbaijani facilities and a gas compressor station transporting Azerbaijani gas to Ukraine. They emphasized their confidence that these attacks would not hinder energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ukraine.