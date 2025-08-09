Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for August 9

Economy Materials 9 August 2025 09:49 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for August 9

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of August 9, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 21 currencies went up, while 23 currencies dropped down compared to August 7.

The official rate for $1 is 571,981 rials, while one euro is valued at 666,934 rials. On August 7, the euro was priced at 666,218 rials.

Currency

Rial on August 9

Rial on August 7

1 US dollar

USD

571,981

572,102

1 British pound

GBP

768,911

764,120

1 Swiss franc

CHF

708,577

710,262

1 Swedish króna

SEK

59,747

59,458

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

55,669

56,135

1 Danish krone

DKK

89,358

89,272

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,537

6,521

1 UAE Dirham

AED

155,747

155,762

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,872,205

1,872,394

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

201,668

201,844

100 Japanese yen

JPY

387,218

388,439

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

72,864

72,871

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,486,128

1,486,560

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

415,876

416,286

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

340,563

339,641

1 South African rand

ZAR

32,293

32,206

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,061

14,068

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,150

7,134

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

157,138

157,152

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,683

43,728

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

373,317

371,993

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

152,528

152,543

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,521,226

1,521,370

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

445,184

445,138

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

471,118

470,514

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,050

19,109

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

272

272

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

408,353

407,366

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

105,450

105,156

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

79,618

79,622

100 Thai baht

THB

1,770,574

1,768,955

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

134,900

135,256

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

411,494

412,972

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

806,743

806,819

1 euro

EUR

666,934

666,218

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

105,771

106,422

1 Georgian lari

GEL

212,081

211,998

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,193

34,994

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,377

8,256

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

173,593

173,340

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

336,459

336,492

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,007,275

998,296

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

61,281

61,181

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

163,006

162,981

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

4,427

4,496

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 839,091 rials and $1 costs 719,628 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 814,652 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 698,668 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 930,000–933,000 rials, while one euro is worth 1.06–1.09 million rials.

