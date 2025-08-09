Iran releases currency exchange rates for August 9

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of August 9, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 21 currencies went up, while 23 currencies dropped down compared to August 7.

The official rate for $1 is 571,981 rials, while one euro is valued at 666,934 rials. On August 7, the euro was priced at 666,218 rials.

Currency Rial on August 9 Rial on August 7 1 US dollar USD 571,981 572,102 1 British pound GBP 768,911 764,120 1 Swiss franc CHF 708,577 710,262 1 Swedish króna SEK 59,747 59,458 1 Norwegian krone NOK 55,669 56,135 1 Danish krone DKK 89,358 89,272 1 Indian rupee INR 6,537 6,521 1 UAE Dirham AED 155,747 155,762 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,872,205 1,872,394 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 201,668 201,844 100 Japanese yen JPY 387,218 388,439 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 72,864 72,871 1 Omani rial OMR 1,486,128 1,486,560 1 Canadian dollar CAD 415,876 416,286 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 340,563 339,641 1 South African rand ZAR 32,293 32,206 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,061 14,068 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,150 7,134 1 Qatari riyal QAR 157,138 157,152 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,683 43,728 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 373,317 371,993 1 Saudi riyal SAR 152,528 152,543 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,521,226 1,521,370 1 Singapore dollar SGD 445,184 445,138 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 471,118 470,514 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,050 19,109 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 272 272 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 408,353 407,366 1 Libyan dinar LYD 105,450 105,156 1 Chinese yuan CNY 79,618 79,622 100 Thai baht THB 1,770,574 1,768,955 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 134,900 135,256 1,000 South Korean won KRW 411,494 412,972 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 806,743 806,819 1 euro EUR 666,934 666,218 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 105,771 106,422 1 Georgian lari GEL 212,081 211,998 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,193 34,994 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,377 8,256 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 173,593 173,340 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 336,459 336,492 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,007,275 998,296 1 Tajik somoni TJS 61,281 61,181 1 Turkmen manat TMT 163,006 162,981 Venezuelan bolívar VES 4,427 4,496

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 839,091 rials and $1 costs 719,628 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 814,652 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 698,668 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 930,000–933,000 rials, while one euro is worth 1.06–1.09 million rials.