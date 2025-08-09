Azerbaijan and Armenia established peace - Nikol Pashinyan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. Armenia and Azerbaijan have already made peace by signing a document in Washington, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference, Trend reports.

This was announced by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at a press conference, according to Trend.

“What has happened is a historic event. I have been declaring for several months that there will be no war between Armenia and Azerbaijan, but rather peace. Today, we can already say that peace has been established, and it has been established within the framework of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our countries,” Pashinyan noted.