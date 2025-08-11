Ex-IDP's return going on: Khanyurdu village in Azerbaijan's Khojaly greets natives (PHOTO)

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Society Materials 11 August 2025 16:26 (UTC +04:00)
Aslan Mammadli
KHOJALY, Azerbaijan, August 11.​ Another group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) consisting of families temporarily settled in different parts of Azerbaijan has been sent to Khanyurdu village of Khojaly district, Trend reports.

In alignment with the Great Return initiative, a cohort of 19 familial units (comprising 62 individuals) from the Aghdam jurisdiction is undergoing resettlement to the Khanyurdu locality.

Prior to their repatriation, the former internally displaced persons (IDPs) had been provisionally accommodated predominantly in hostels, sanatoria, and various administrative edifices following the Armenian occupation in 1992.

