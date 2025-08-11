Kazakhstan’s National Fund currency assets reach annual peak
Kazakhstan’s National Fund currency assets reached their highest level since late 2024, showing consistent growth over recent months. Foreign currency funds and international reserves have both increased, with significant growth in gold reserves as well. The fund also sold a notable amount of currency recently.
