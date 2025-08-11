China's Tangshan Huating to build Kazakhstan’s first bone processing plant in Turkestan
Photo: Akimat (local government) of the Kazakhstan’s Turkestan region
A Chinese company, Tangshan Huating Ceramics, has begun construction of Kazakhstan’s first plant for processing cattle bones into gelatin and peptone in the Turkestan region. The $17 million project, launched with regional support, aims to boost agricultural waste processing, create 100 jobs, and strengthen food security. The plant is expected to open in 2026.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy