China's Tangshan Huating to build Kazakhstan’s first bone processing plant in Turkestan

Photo: Akimat (local government) of the Kazakhstan’s Turkestan region

A Chinese company, Tangshan Huating Ceramics, has begun construction of Kazakhstan’s first plant for processing cattle bones into gelatin and peptone in the Turkestan region. The $17 million project, launched with regional support, aims to boost agricultural waste processing, create 100 jobs, and strengthen food security. The plant is expected to open in 2026.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register