Ex-IDPs receive keys to their houses in Azerbaijan's Mammadbayli village (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, November 24. Another group of former IDP (internal displaced persons) families who arrived in Mammadbayli village of the Zangilan district were presented with the keys to their houses today, Trend's regional correspondent reports.

After meeting the families who moved to the village, employees of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) shared insights into the dangers posed by mines and unexploded ordnance.

The families were advised to stay away from unknown objects and objects, and if they encounter such situations, to inform the relevant agencies.

The ceremony of presenting the keys was attended by employees of the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts, the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs, and other officials. The families happily accepted the keys and settled in their homes.

To note, at this stage, 144 people, including 30 families, were relocated to Mammadbayli village. They are families temporarily settled in hostels, sanatoriums, pioneer camps, unfinished buildings, and administrative buildings in various areas of the country.

