First day of 4th International Mine Action Conference concludes in Baku (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 10:25

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. The first day of the traditional international mine action conference jointly organized by the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) and the United Nations (UN) Office in Azerbaijan has concluded, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

The topic of the 4th International Mine Action Conference is "Humanitarian Demining for Urban Recovery: Setting Standards of Excellence for Safe Settlements".

The conference aims to raise awareness of Azerbaijan's mine problem to the world, strengthen international partnership in humanitarian mine action, discuss the role of mine action in the safe and sustainable recovery process, exchange innovative approaches and best practices, and ways to mobilize international efforts to eliminate mine action.

The 4th International Humanitarian Mine Action Conference hosted by Baku is attended by more than 400 delegates from 60 countries. Participants include high-ranking officials from a number of countries, representatives of UN Agencies, representatives of influential international organizations, and officials from mine action centers of various countries, as well as officials from diplomatic missions accredited in Azerbaijan.

At the event, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev, read the address of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the conference participants. Hikmet Hajiyev expressed his gratitude to the conference participants who came together to discuss the impact of the mine problem on the recovery process and the important role of humanitarian demining in this process, and wished success to the work of the conference.

Delivering his opening speech, Chairman of the Board of ANAMA Vugar Suleymanov said that the theme of this year's conference directly reflects Azerbaijan's experience.

"Azerbaijan is ready to share its experience in this area, and at the same time, it is organizing this platform to learn from the experience of other countries. No country can tackle the landmine problem alone. International cooperation, technical expertise exchange, donor support, innovation, and strong national ownership are all necessary if we are to move from contaminated sites to recovery, from risk to resilience," the official added.

Nasar Hayat, speaking on behalf of the UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, said that mine action has long been a cornerstone of cooperation between the UN, the government of Azerbaijan, and ANAMA. He expressed commitment to supporting ANAMA in line with the Framework Document for Cooperation on Sustainable Development between the UN and the Government of Azerbaijan for 2026-2030.

"Much more needs to be done, and greater partnership and international solidarity are needed. Mine pollution may be a national problem, but mine action is a global responsibility. Experience, technology, and lessons developed in one country can benefit many," he added.

The discussions and exchange of experiences during the two-day conference will contribute to the development of new partnerships and joint initiatives in the field of humanitarian mine action.

The conference is also an important platform to present Azerbaijan's contributions to international cooperation in this field.