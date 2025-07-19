We see great potential for strong partnership with United States - President Ilham Aliyev

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, July 19. We see great potential for strong partnership relations with the United States. We received very positive messages from Washington. The messages from Azerbaijan were also very positive. We have a great history of partnership, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with participants of the 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum, Trend reports.

“President Trump is actively involved in the processes in the South Caucasus. He is doing a great job in order to help Azerbaijan and Armenia to find a solution to a long-lasting conflict. I think that we will have good news in the future,” underlined the President.