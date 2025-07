KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, July 19. That will be the big change for the whole region - with respect to the future of the South Caucasus as a safe and stable place, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with participants of the 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum, Trend reports.

“Unfortunately throughout centuries Caucasus was the area of bloodshed, conflicts, wars, occupations. People of the Caucasus suffered a lot. It is enough. Now we need to live in peace,” added the President.