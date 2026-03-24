Azerbaijan transits new batch of Russian fertilizers to Armenia (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24. The new batch of fertilizers has made its way from Russia to Armenia, passing through Azerbaijan along the way, Trend reports.

Four wagons of fertilizers weighing 271 tons and one wagon of buckwheat weighing 68 tons were sent from Azerbaijan's Bilajari station to Boyuk Kasik station on March 24.

So far, more than 23,000 tons of grain, as well as more than 700 tons of fertilizer, have been sent from Russia to Armenia via transit through Azerbaijan.

On October 21, 2025, a collaborative press release revealed that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev declared the removal of all cargo transit restrictions to Armenia, which had been enforced since the occupation. The inaugural shipment included Kazakh grain.

Subsequent deliveries included both fuel and agricultural cargo. On December 18, SOCAR shipped 1,220 tons of RON-95 motor fuel to Armenia. On January 9, 2026, a total of 2,698 tons of cargo (48 railcars) were dispatched, including 1,742 tons of RON-95 gasoline and 956 tons of diesel fuel.

Further shipments followed in quick succession. On January 11, an 18-railcar train carrying 979 tons of RON-92 gasoline was delivered. On February 25, 4,500 tons of diesel fuel were transported, followed on March 5 by 31 railcars with 1,984 tons of diesel and two railcars carrying 135 tons of Russian fertilizer. Additional consignments included a seven-railcar train of Russian grain on March 9 and, on March 11, 11 railcars loaded with 1,023 tons of grain (net weight: 770 tons).

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