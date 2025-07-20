Global rig count rises after two-month decline, GECF says
Global gas drilling activity picked up in May 2025, reversing a two-month decline, according to the latest monthly report by the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF). The total number of active gas drilling rigs rose by 11 units month-on-month to reach 340 - a trend driven primarily by increased operations in North America and Algeria.
