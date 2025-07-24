Azerbaijan expresses commitment to assisting Somalia’s oil, and energy dev't

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. Azerbaijan is ready to help Somalia expand the oil and energy sector, said Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Somalia Abdisalam Abdi Ali at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku today, Trend reports.

"We had a very productive meeting. This is the second time we are meeting in Baku. I would like to thank the people of Azerbaijan for their hospitality. Earlier this year, the President of Somalia visited Azerbaijan. The delegation came to Baku to sign a Memorandum of Understanding.

My colleague and I had discussions on education. At the same time, we have very good relations in the field of defense and security. We have strategic partnership relations. We wish to expand cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of tourism.

Azerbaijan is famous for its oil reserves. Azerbaijan is ready to assist Somalia in expanding its oil and energy sector.

In the course of the visit to Azerbaijan, the President of Somalia reviewed the ASAN Service. This is a great potential for ensuring transparency in the provision of emergency services. We are being supported so that we can provide this service in our own country," the minister noted.

