Iran speeds up development of North-South Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6.​ Iran has stepped up efforts on the Rasht-Astara railway as part of the International North-South Transport Corridor, purchasing ownership of 70 kilometers of land along the planned route, said Jabbar Ali Zakeri, Deputy Minister for Roads and Urban Development of Iran, Chairman of the Board and President of the Railways of Iran (RAI), Trend reports.

Speaking to reporters, Zakeri said the acquisition process for the entire 162-kilometer line is ongoing, with more than 3 kilometers of land ownership secured on average each week.

“The Ministry of Roads and Urban Development and the Railway Company are fully committed to keeping the Rasht-Astara railway construction a top priority. In the next 2-3 months, the designated contractor is expected to begin building this vital project. At present, the contractor is carrying out geo-technical tests and scientific studies related to infrastructure,” he noted.

Zakeri also emphasized that during his visits to Russia and Belarus, officials in both countries underscored the strategic importance of completing the railway within the corridor. He stressed that, given the current regional situation, Russia and Belarus depend on the corridor to maintain railway and cargo transport connections and to secure access to international waters.

To note, the intergovernmental agreement signed between Russia, Iran, and India on September 12, 2000, laid the foundation for the North-South Transport Corridor. In general, several countries have ratified the said agreement. (Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bulgaria, India, Islamic Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Sultanate of Oman, Russian Federation, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Ukraine). The purpose of establishing the corridor is to reduce the delivery time of cargo traveling from India to Russia, as well as to Northern and Western Europe (the delivery time along the existing route is more than six weeks; it is expected to be three weeks via North-South).

The Gazvin-Rasht railroad, stretching 175 km, hit the ground running on March 6, 2019, linking Azerbaijan's railroads with Iran's railway network in the corridor. The Rasht-Astara railroad is set to take shape on Iranian soil.

The North-South Corridor has three directions within Iran. The eastern direction is Turkmenistan and Central Asian countries; the middle direction is Russia and other countries across the Caspian Sea; and the western direction is Azerbaijan, Georgia, Russia, and Eastern European countries.

Russia and Iran signed an agreement on May 17, 2023, to build the Rasht-Astara railroad in Gilan province in northern Iran. Nine stations will be built on the Rasht-Astara railroad line, which is about 163 kilometers long. With the completion of this railroad, the North-South international corridor will be improved, and Iran's railroad network will be integrated with the Caucasus countries, Russia, and Northern European countries. According to the agreement, the Russian side is expected to spend 1.6 billion euros for the construction of this railroad. This railroad will be built and completed within 48 months.

