Azerbaijan slams European Parliament's ongoing biased policy - speaker (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. The European Parliament has continued its biased policy by adopting a resolution against Azerbaijan, the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, said at today's plenary session of the parliament, Trend reports.

"We firmly reject the accusations contained in the resolution, such as the existence of political prisoners and the violation of academic freedoms," she noted.

The speaker pointed out that the Azerbaijani state adheres to the principles of responsibility to its citizens. The free functioning of democratic institutions, the establishment of key elements of civil society, and other factors demonstrate the state's determination and will to move forward on the path of democracy.

"The protection of human rights and freedoms should be protected only by observing the principles of national law and state sovereignty," she said.

Gafarova emphasized that attempts to adopt unilateral opinions, ignoring current realities, don't serve to strengthen trust and develop a partnership. On the contrary, such an approach undermines the very idea of ​​equal international cooperation and devalues ​​the concept of constructive dialogue.

“Azerbaijan is a responsible participant in international agreements in the field of human rights and consistently fulfills its obligations. However, we cannot remain silent about attempts to link the development of relations with our country with the fulfillment of unfounded demands. Our state is open to cooperation with international organizations based on mutual respect, objectivity and the absence of double standards. However, no organization has the right to speak with pressure language towards Azerbaijan.

Attempts to damage Azerbaijan's reputation through false accusations and unfounded claims are doomed to failure. Azerbaijan will continue to respond resolutely and adequately to all biased steps that contradict its national interests, acting based on the norms and principles of international law,” the speaker added.