New railway stop starts operating in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 08:41

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. The Darnagul stop on the Absheron Ring Railway has been put into operation, head of the passenger transportation department of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, Azer Farajov, told reporters, Trend reports.

The company representative said that the new stop will open to passengers on May 8.

"The project was implemented as part of the 'State program for improving transport infrastructure in Baku and adjacent territories for 2025-2030,' approved by a decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Darnagul stop, built on the Baku-Khirdalan-Sumgayit line, was constructed in accordance with modern infrastructure standards and inclusive principles. Two turnstiles, two waiting rooms, four platforms, and one pedestrian bridge were built within the station, along with landscaping and landscaping work," he said.

He noted that 11 turnstiles have been installed in the Baku direction and 10 in the Sumgayit direction to regulate passenger flow.

"Special turnstiles have also been installed for people with disabilities and parents with strollers. In addition, parking spaces for cars and bicycles have been built in the Sumgayit direction.

The fare for the Baku-Darnagul, Darnagul-Bilajari, and Darnagul-Khirdalan routes is set at 0.6 manat ($0.35), while the Darnagul-Sumgayit route is 1 manat ($0.59).

Trains from the Baku Railway Station will arrive at Darnagul station within 10 minutes, Darnagul-Bilajari in 8 minutes, and Darnagul-Khirdalan in 15 minutes.

Farajov emphasized that the new stop will help reduce congestion in the capital's center, particularly around the 28 May metro station and the Baku Railway Station.

"The integration of the Darnagul stop with metro and bus lines will allow passengers to continue their journeys without entering the city center.

Initially, the stop is expected to serve 200,000 passengers per year, and by 2030, this figure is expected to reach 500,000," he added.

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