We became much more active on international arena - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 19 July 2025 19:50 (UTC +04:00)
Nursultan Ziyadov
KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, July 19. Now, we became much more active on the international arena. What you mentioned about mediation efforts between different countries is only part of that, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with participants of the 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum, Trend reports.

“We really became an active member of international community. We, with strong links to different international actors, can and will play much more important role in at least issues of broader region,” noted the President.

