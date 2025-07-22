Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry leadership makes strategic visit to Türkiye (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. Delegation led by the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, is visiting the Republic of Türkiye at the invitation of the Turkish Minister of National Defense, Yaşar Güler, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense told Trend.

The visit is being undertaken to participate in the 17th International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF 2025).

On July 22, the leadership of the Ministry of Defense attended the opening ceremony of the 17th International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF 2025) held in Istanbul. The President of the Republic of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, addressed the event and greeted the participants.

The visit will involve familiarization with the military weapons and equipment to be displayed at the fair and conducting several meetings.

