Official Baku comments on recent statements in Russia regarding Azerbaijan's Karabakh region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry commented on recent statements in Russia regarding Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, Trend reports.

"During the meeting between the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, and the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, held in Moscow on 1 April, and in the following days, Russian officials in public discussions touched upon issues strictly related to Azerbaijan’s internal affairs.

In this regard, our position on the inadmissibility of using the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan for political speculation and our expectations for the cessation of such actions have been brought to the attention of the Russian Presidential Administration, the Government, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs through diplomatic channels.

Despite this, the topic remains present in the official political discourse of the Russian side. Specifically, today, in an interview with the Vesti, the Press Secretary of the Russian President, Dmitry Peskov, while expressing his position on Armenian-Russian relations, once again commented on whether the Garabagh region is recognized as part of Azerbaijan first by Russia or by Armenia.

The fact that Garabagh region is an integral part of Azerbaijan is based not on the decision of any state, but on history, international law, and justice. This was once again reaffirmed and fully re-established as a result of the 44-day Patriotic War of 2020 and the 1-day anti-terror measures of 2023.

We once again remind the Russian side that no country, including the Russian Federation, has ever questioned the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan including the Garabagh region.

We once again bring to the attention of the Russian side our expectations that issues related to Azerbaijan’s sovereignty will not become a subject of public clarification of relations at a time when Russian-Armenian relations are complex," the ministry noted.