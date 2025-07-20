LNG cargoes hold steady in 1H2025, shipping costs rise sharply

In June 2025, global LNG exports included 504 cargoes, eight fewer than the same month last year and down 3% from May, the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) reported. However, cargo volumes for the first half of 2025 rose slightly to 3,190 shipments, 13 more than in the same period of 2024.

Access to paid information is limited