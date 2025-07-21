Uzbekistan’s service sector shows strong growth in early 2025
Uzbekistan’s service sector saw significant growth in the first five months of 2025, with rental, communication, and architectural services leading the surge. According to official data, overall services expanded by 19.1 percent year-on-year, reflecting a broad-based economic upswing.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy