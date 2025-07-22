Azerbaijan registers record-breaking mortgage deals in 1H2025
İn the first half of 2025, Azerbaijan issued 123,192 technical passports and registered 28,926 mortgage contracts. A total of 173,383 property rights were registered, with 17.5% primary and 82.5% re-registered. These included houses, apartments, land plots, and other real estate types.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy