Azerbaijan's Parliament speaker paints standing of economic terms with Serbia (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24.​ Relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia in the field of economic cooperation have become more intensive in the recent five years, said Ana Brnabić, Speaker of the Serbian Parliament, Trend reports.

During a joint press conference alongside her Azerbaijani counterpart, Sahiba Gafarova, Brnabić articulated that the bilateral economic nexus has escalated by a factor of 24 in the preceding five-year period, with the trade throughput surging from approximately $20 million to an estimated $560 million.

"However, this figure is still far below our real potential. Our governments are very interested in further developing these indicators," she said.

Brnabić emphasized that Azerbaijan is one of the world's most important energy suppliers.

"Today, energy security is considered on par with national security. We attach great importance to strengthening our partnership in the energy sector," she noted.

