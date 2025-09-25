UAE's Masdar tallies Azerbaijani Garadagh power plant's all-time output (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25.​ The 230 MW Garadagh solar power plant in Azerbaijan has generated over 900 million kWh of renewable electricity since its launch, Murad Sadigov, head of the Masdar (UAE) representative office in Azerbaijan, said at the "Green Energy Week 2025: Azerbaijan and Central Asia" event in Baku, Trend reports.

"In Garadagh, production of green energy will soon reach one billion kW/h. This is especially important, since at the time of its launch, the Garadag solar power plant was the largest in the CIS," he added.

To recall, the plant had its official opening ceremony on October 26, 2023.

The Garadagh plant is the largest solar power plant in the Caspian region and the CIS. The plant was built at the expense of foreign investment worth $262 million. It is the first industrial-scale solar power plant realized by attracting foreign investment in Azerbaijan.

The plant will produce 500 million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, saving 110 million cubic meters of natural gas. At the same time, carbon emissions into the atmosphere will be reduced by 200,000 tons. The power plant, which covers an area of 550 hectares, has 570,000 solar panels installed. A 330-kilovolt substation was built to connect this plant to the network.

