ADA University hosts presentation of Azerbaijani sign language application (PHOTO) (Update)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8.​ ADA University hosted a presentation ceremony for JestPlus, a new mobile application designed to facilitate the learning of Azerbaijani Sign Language, Trend reports.

The initiative, carried out by ADA University and the ADA University Foundation, is supported financially by bp and its partners, as well as the mobile operator Nar, and aims to promote inclusivity.

The launch event featured remarks from Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection Anar Bayramov, ADA University Vice-Rector Fariz Ismailzade, ADA University Foundation President Natig Hajiyev, bp Vice President for the Caspian Region Bakhtiyar Aslanbeyli, and Nar Director of Public and Corporate Communications Hokuma Karimova. A short video showcasing the app’s development process was also presented.

Project lead and ADA University Faculty of Computer and Information Science instructor Nuraddin Sadili highlighted that JestPlus makes learning Azerbaijani Sign Language simple and engaging. “This application allows users to study sign language anytime and anywhere without the need for a teacher,” Sadili said, emphasizing that the project represents a significant step toward a more inclusive society.

JestPlus goes beyond basic instruction, offering a pedagogically structured platform with lessons, interactive tasks, and tests. The app features 789 videos, 358 sign words, 27 illustrative images, and 32 animations to help users build practical communication skills.

Technical support for the app was provided by ADA University graduates, and data collection was conducted in collaboration with the public organization “Support for the Deaf.” The application will soon be available to anyone interested in learning Azerbaijani Sign Language.

