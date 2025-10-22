Azerbaijan to celebrate 100th anniversary of First Turkological Congress - decree (UPD.)

Details added: first version posted on 13:09

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. The 100th anniversary of the First Turkological Congress will be celebrated in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

"February 2026 marks the 100th anniversary of the First Turkological Congress in Baku.

The First Turkological Congress is an event of exceptional significance, marking a milestone in the cultural integration of the Turkic peoples, who share a rich past and ancient heritage. At this unique international scientific forum, the most pressing issues of Turkology were the subject of extensive and systematic discussion. Important decisions were made concerning the future of the language, history, ethnography, literature, and culture of the Turkic world. The transition to a single pan-Turkic alphabet based on the Latin script was at the center of attention.

Baku, a city distinguished since the early 20th century by its high level of intellectual life and recognized as one of the authoritative centers of global Turkology, hosted the First Turkological Congress. The beginning of the mass adoption of the new alphabet among the Turkic republics in Azerbaijan was the result of the consistent struggle of the progressive intelligentsia for alphabet reform, which was waged here. Since the 19th century.

The implementation of the fundamental ideas and provisions of the First Turkological Congress was soon harshly curtailed by obstacles posed by the Bolshevik regime and the Soviet totalitarian system of governance. The overwhelming majority of the congress delegates were subjected to repression in the 1930s, which dealt a severe blow to the development of Turkology. Only the attainment of national independence at the end of the last century illuminated the paths for the spiritual revival of the Turkic peoples and once again brought the use of a common Turkic alphabet based on the Latin script to the forefront of important issues.

Under modern conditions, many of the ideas put forward by the First Turkological Congress are being successfully implemented. Notable successes have been achieved in re-establishing the Turkic world as a single family. Decisive steps aimed at strengthening allied relations between the Turkic countries, based on the spirit of brotherhood, and deepening mutual cultural cooperation are already becoming sustainable. Further evidence of this is the reflection of the call for holding the 100th anniversary of the First Turkological Congress in the Declaration of the 12th Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States, held on October 6-7, 2025, in Gabala," the decree said.

According to the document, guided by paragraph 32 of Article 109 of the Constitution of Azerbaijan, in order to ensure the holding of the 100th anniversary of the First Turkological Congress, which became a bright page in the scientific and cultural life of Azerbaijan and the entire Turkic world in the 20th century, the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, together with the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan, must prepare and implement an event plan dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the First Turkological Congress.

Additionally, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan was tasked to resolve issues arising from this decree.