Uzbekistan’s Toshkent Stock Exchange sees surge in profit, revenue, and market activity
The Republican Stock Exchange Toshkent has posted impressive mid-year results, signaling strong momentum in Uzbekistan’s capital markets. Surging revenues, a sharp rise in net profit, and record trading volumes highlight growing investor confidence and increased market activity in the first half of 2025.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy